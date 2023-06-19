Five unexpected facts about Anne Hathaway: she wanted to become a nun

Anne Hathaway, a renowned actress acclaimed for her incredible performances on the big screen, has mesmerized audiences worldwide with her talent. UAportal has curated an informative exploration of Anne Hathaway's life, unearthing intriguing facets that may astonish even her most ardent fans.

She started acting at the age of 13

From a young age, Hathaway showcased her passion for the performing arts. At the tender age of 13, she embarked on her acting career by joining a local theater group and even secured representation from an agent. Commuting between New York City and her hometown, she tirelessly attended auditions, exhibiting her resolute commitment to her craft.

She wanted to become a nun

Behind Hathaway's illustrious Hollywood career lies a spiritual inclination. Hailing from a Roman Catholic family in Brooklyn, New York, she was instilled with strong values from a young age. Astonishingly, at the tender age of 11, Hathaway experienced a divine calling to become a nun. This revelation attests to the profoundness of her faith and the significant impact it had on her life.

Close friendship with Hugh Jackman

Offscreen, Hathaway shares a close friendship with her Les Misérables co-star, Hugh Jackman. It was Jackman who recommended her for the role of Fantine, a performance that garnered her critical acclaim and an Oscar. Hathaway's gratitude towards Jackman was evident as she graciously acknowledged him in her heartfelt acceptance speech.

Her alternatives to her acting career

While Hathaway's acting career is undoubtedly flourishing, she acknowledges that she could have pursued other passions if circumstances were different. In an alternate reality where her acting career had been less fruitful, she envisions herself dedicating her time to psychology or teaching English. This revelation highlights her intellectual curiosity and the diverse paths she could have taken.

Prefers to wear vintage clothes

Anne Hathaway's choice of clothing reflects her commitment to sustainability and her unique personal style. Preferring vintage clothing, she embraces the beauty of pre-owned items as a way to contribute to a more environmentally conscious lifestyle. A notable example of her dedication to this cause was when she wore a dress she purchased for $15 at a flea market during an interview with Robin Roberts on ABC News.

