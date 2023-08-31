Five unusual ways to use coffee in personal care

Coffee can be more than just a morning pick-me-up. It has amazing benefits for skin and hair beauty. UAportal has prepared five unusual ways to use coffee to improve skin and hair care.

Scrub

Ground coffee can be mixed with oil, such as coconut oil, and applied to the body or scalp with gentle massage movements. Coffee grounds act as a natural exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and promoting a healthy glow. In addition, the caffeine contained in coffee can stimulate hair growth and improve skin circulation.

A natural remedy for dark bags under the eyes

Coffee grounds can be mixed with a little water to make a paste. The paste can be gently applied under the eyes and left on for about 10 minutes. The caffeine helps to constrict blood vessels and reduce puffiness, and the exfoliating properties can lighten the skin under the eyes.

Face mask

Coffee grounds can be mixed with a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of lemon juice. The mask should be applied to the face, avoiding the eye area, and left on for 10 minutes. Coffee grounds will help absorb excess oil and cleanse pores, while honey and lemon juice will provide antibacterial action and refresh the skin.

Natural hair color

Brew a strong cup of coffee and let it cool. You can pour the coffee on your hair. The natural color can be left on for at least an hour before being washed off. This method can give your hair a subtle brown tint and add richness to your natural color.

