Black Panther

IMDB rating: 7.3

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 14min

Year: 2018

Produced by: Kevin Feige

T'Challa, the newly crowned King of Wakanda, must protect his country and his people while dealing with internal power struggles. With the help of his allies, including his sister Shuri and former lover Nakia, T'Challa must fight to keep his throne and save his people.

The mission is impossible: The Aftermath

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 27mins

Year: 2018

Producer: Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams

Ethan Hunt and his team are tasked with retrieving stolen plutonium before it falls into the wrong hands. When the mission goes awry, they must race against time to prevent a global catastrophe while being pursued by a CIA agent who may have their best interests at heart.

Avengers: Infinity War

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 29mins

Year: 2018

Producer: Kevin Feige

The Avengers and their allies must unite to stop the villain Thanos from obtaining the six Infinity Stones and using them to destroy half of all life in the universe. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, the avengers must make sacrifices and take risks to save the future.

Deadpool 2

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 59mins

Year: 2018

Producer: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool, a wisecracking mercenary with a healing enzyme, creates a team of mutants known as X-Force to stop time-traveling villain Cable from killing a young mutant with the ability to summon fire.

John Wick 3

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 10min

Year: 2019

Producer: Bezil Ivanyk

John Wick is on the run after being suspended from the Privy Council. A bounty has been placed on his head, and he has to make his way out of New York and seek help from an old friend to clear his name and survive.

