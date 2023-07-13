Five world stars who gave their children up for adoption: why they did it

In the glittering world of fame and fortune, the lives of celebrities are often shrouded in mystery. Behind their glamorous facades are stories that sometimes break your heart. Among these stories are those of celebrities who, for various reasons, made the difficult decision to give their children up for adoption.

Kate Mulgrew

Known for her roles as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager and Galina "Redhead" Reznikova in Orange is the New Black, Kate Mulgrew faced an unexpected pregnancy in 1997. Determined not to have an abortion, Mulgrew decided not to marry the father of her unborn child.

Instead, she made the courageous choice to give the child up for adoption. The girl was raised by foster parents, but in 2001, Mulgrew and her daughter finally got the chance to meet, establishing a significant bond.

Clark Gable

Known for his iconic role in the movie Gone with the Wind, Clark Gable had a secret chapter in his life. During his marriage, he entered into an affair with his co-star Loretta Young, which resulted in her becoming pregnant. Young hid her growing belly, keeping the impending arrival of her child a secret from the world.

Eventually, she gave birth to a daughter and made the difficult decision to give her up for adoption. In search of solace, Yang eventually returned to the shelter where she had left her child and adopted her daughter 19 months after their divorce. Unfortunately, Gable never acknowledged his biological relationship to the child.

Albert Einstein

In 1902, Albert Einstein, a prominent physicist, faced a painful choice. His chosen partner, Milova Marich, gave birth to a baby girl. Although the child spent the first months of her life with her maternal grandparents, Einstein and Marich realized that their circumstances were not conducive to providing a stable and nurturing environment.

With financial difficulties and absorbed in their scientific research, they made the painful decision to give their daughter up for adoption. This selfless act was intended to ensure her well-being by providing her with opportunities they could not provide. Details about the fate of the daughter, who was named Lieserl, remain elusive, with one version suggesting that she died of scarlet fever.

Joni Mitchell

At an early age, the famous Canadian rock singer Joni Mitchell faced the problem of teenage pregnancy. Determined to face the consequences of her actions, Mitchell decided to give birth to a daughter, even though she was still a child. However, the demands of motherhood soon overwhelmed her, and she decided to give her daughter up for adoption.

Dedicated to her music career and eager for fame, Mitchell initially put family matters on the back burner. However, in 1997, the artist publicly expressed her desire to reconnect with her lost daughter. Their reunion was a very touching moment, and since then they have built a strong bond that supports each other.

Linda Lovelace

Linda Lovelace, a legendary figure in the adult film industry, has had a tumultuous journey. Raised in a strict family, she initially sought a life of chastity. However, love intervened when she met director Chuck Traynor, whom she married just a week after they met.

The couple delved into non-traditional practices, promoting partner swapping and group experiences. Three months after the wedding, Lovelace discovered she was pregnant. On the advice of her mother, she reluctantly gave the child to an orphanage. In the following years, Lovelace made efforts to find her son, but her search proved fruitless.

