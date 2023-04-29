Five best series in the fantasy genre: immerse yourself in an unforgettable adventure

This article is dedicated to the sci-fi genre and will give readers an idea of some of the highest-rated series released from 2008-2015. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best series in this genre.

Game of Thrones

IMDB rating: 9.3

Genre: Fantasy

Country: USA, Great Britain

Duration: 8 seasons, 73 episodes

Year: 2011-2019

Producer: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

The Game of Thrones series has received many awards, including 59 Emmy Awards, 1 Golden Globe Award, and 1 Peabody Award.

Based on the bestselling novel by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones is an epic story of betrayal and chivalry set on the continent of Westeros, where several noble families fight for control of the Iron Throne.

The Walking Dead

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror

Country: USA

Duration: 11 seasons, 177 episodes

Year: 2010-2022

Producer: Scott M. Gimple

The Walking Dead series has won 4 Emmy Awards, 1 People's Choice Award, 1 Saturn Award, and others.

The Walking Dead tells the story of a group of survivors of the zombie apocalypse who are trying to stay alive and protect each other from the undead and other people who have committed crimes to survive.

The Vampire Diaries

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: Fiction, Drama

Country: USA

Duration: 8 seasons, 171 episodes

Year: 2009-2017

Producer: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson

The Vampire Diaries has won 11 Teen Choice Awards, 2 People's Choice Awards, and 1 Satellite Award.

"The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural drama about a young woman who falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire and the complex relationship that develops between them and the other supernatural beings in their town.

Fringe

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Fantasy, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 5 seasons, 100 episodes

Year: 2008-2013

Producer: J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci

Fringe has won 1 Primetime Emmy Award, 2 Saturn Awards, and 1 Visual Effects Society Award.

"Fringe is a science fiction series in which a team of FBI agents and their allies investigate a series of strange and often deadly phenomena related to a parallel universe.

American Horror Story

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror

Country: USA

Duration: 10 seasons, 121 episodes

Year: 2011-present

Producer: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

"American Horror Story has won 16 Emmy Awards, 1 Golden Globe Award, and 1 Critics' Choice Television Award.

"American Horror Story is an anthology series that explores different horror themes and storylines in each season. From haunted houses to psychiatric hospitals.

