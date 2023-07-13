Five best comedies of recent years: get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt

Laughter is a universal language that unites people. UAportal has made a list of five best comedy films released from 2018 to 2021.

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

Genre Comedy, Drama

Country: USA

Length: 99 min.

Year: 2014

Production: Fox Searchlight Pictures

The movie is set in a quaint fictional European country called Zubrivka. The story centers on the charismatic and eccentric Gustave G., the legendary concierge of the Grand Budapest Hotel, played by Rafe Fines. When the protagonist becomes embroiled in a murder mystery involving a valuable Renaissance painting, he teams up with his loyal apprentice, Zero Mustafa, played by Tony Revolori. Together, they embark on a journey full of eccentric characters, hilarious adventures and unexpected twists and turns. Director Wes Anderson's signature visual style and extraordinary humor make this comedy a real gem that will not leave you indifferent and will make you smile.

"Booksmart"

IMDB rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Comedy

Country USA

Running time: 102 min

Year: 2019

Production: Annapurna Pictures

Molly and Amy, two best friends who have achieved great success in their studies, are on the eve of their graduation, deciding to have a blast before they go to college. To do this, they go to the hottest party in town. However, their well-planned adventure goes awry, leading to hilarious encounters, outrageous situations and lessons in friendship and self-discovery. This is a coming-of-age comedy that celebrates friendship.

"Jojo Rabbit"

IMDB rating: 7.9/10

Genre Comedy, Drama, War

Country USA

Length : 108 min.

Year: 2019

Production: Fox Searchlight Pictures

This is a unique combination of comedy and drama set during World War II. The film tells the story of "Jojo" Beetzler, a ten-year-old German boy played by Roman Griffin Davis. Jojo has an imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. Will the protagonist's beliefs change when he finds a Jewish girl, Elsa, in hiding in the attic of his house? Director Taika Waititi presents a sharp and satirical portrayal of hatred, prejudice and the power of empathy, which reveals the main line in a humorous way.

"The Big Sick"

IMDB rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 120 minutes

Year: 2017

Production: Amazon Studios

This is a touching and humorous love story based on the real life of comedian Kumail Nanjiani. Kumail, who plays himself, falls in love with Emily, but their relationship faces cultural and family obstacles. When his beloved falls seriously ill and enters a medically induced coma, he is forced to juggle his own desires, the expectations of his traditional Pakistani family and the challenges of the healthcare system. This heartfelt comedy by director Michael Showalter explores the themes of love, identity and the importance of staying true to yourself.

"Hunt for the Wilderpeople"



IMDB rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Adventure, comedy, drama

Country: New Zealand

Duration: 101 min.

Year: 2016

Production: Defender Films

When Ricky, a rebellious foster child, is placed in a new home with a loving couple, Bella and Huck, their lives are suddenly changed. After a series of events, Ricky and Huck are forced to flee from the authorities, leading to a nationwide manhunt. It's an adventure comedy with unforgettable characters and a heartfelt story about family, acceptance and the beauty of untamed wilderness.

