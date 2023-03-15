UAportal has prepared a list of the five best historical films released between 2010 and 2015. Each movie has an IMDB rating of 7.5 or higher.

The King's Speech

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: historical drama

Country: Great Britain. Duration: 118 minutes. Year: 2010.

Director: Tom Hooper

The King's Speech is a historical drama about the future King George VI, who tries to overcome his stutter with the help of an extraordinary speech therapist. The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Colin Firth's performance as George VI.

War Horse

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Genre: military drama

Country: USA/UK. Duration: 146 minutes. Year: 2011

Director: Steven Spielberg.

Set during the First World War, this war drama tells the story of a horse named Joey and his young owner Albert, who search for each other amidst the chaos of war. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards and won two BAFTAs for Best Cinematography and Special Visual Effects.

Lincoln

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Genre: historical drama

Country: USA. Duration: 150 minutes. Year: 2012

Director: Steven Spielberg

Lincoln is a biographical historical drama based on President Abraham Lincoln's attempts to pass the Thirteenth Amendment to abolish slavery in America during the Civil War. Daniel Day-Lewis won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Lincoln, and Sally Field was nominated for her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in the film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Selma

IMDB Rating: 7.5; Genre

Genre: historical drama

Country: USA. Duration: 128 minutes. Year: 2015

Director: Ava DuVernay

Selma is a historical drama that tells the story of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1965 campaign for equal voting rights in America. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

The Imitation Game

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Genre: historical drama

Country: Great Britain/USA. Duration: 114 minutes. Year: 2014

Director: Morten Tyldum

The Imitation Game is a historical drama that tells the story of Alan Turing's attempts to break the Enigma code during World War II. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won one for Best Adapted Screenplay.

