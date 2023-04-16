Five comedy series from 2005 to 2015 will make you laugh out loud

UAportal prepared a list of the five best comedy series from 2005 to 2015. They will definitely make you laugh out loud and help you have a good time.

Brooklyn is 9-9

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Country: USA; Duration: 22-23 minutes per series, 7 seasons, 153 episodes

Year: 2013-2021

Producer: Michael Schur, Dan Gur

Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Television Series – Musical or Comedy (2014), Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (2014).

Brooklyn 9-9 follows the exploits of the detectives of the 99th Precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn, New York, as they solve crimes and deal with their personal lives.

Amusement Park

IMDB rating: 8.6

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Duration: 22 minutes per series, 7 seasons, 125 episodes

Year: 2009-2015

Producer: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur

Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series (2011), Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical and Comedy (2014).

The series "Amusement Park" follows the work and personal lives of the employees of the parks department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, led by the enthusiastic and optimistic Leslie Knope.

American Family

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Country: USA; Duration: 22 minutes per episode, 11 seasons, 250 episodes

Year: 2009-2020

Producer: Christopher Lloyd, Steven Levitan

Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series (2010-2014), Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical and Comedy (2012-2013).

The series "American Family" tells about the life of the extended Pritchett family, including the patriarch Jay, his younger wife Gloria, their children from previous marriages, as well as the closest relatives.

The big bang theory

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Duration: 22 minutes per series, 12 seasons, 279 episodes

Year: 2007-2019

Producer: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady

Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (2010, 2011, 2014), Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy (2011), and others.

The series "The Big Bang Theory" follows the lives of a group of scientists, including socially awkward but brilliant physicists Leonard and Sheldon, their friends, and romantic partners.

How I Met Your Mother

IMDB rating: 8.3

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Country: USA; Duration: 22 minutes per series, 9 seasons, 208 episodes

Year: 2005-2014

Producer: Carter Bays, Craig Thomas Awards

"People's Choice" for favorite network television comedy (2012, 2013).

How I Met Your Mother tells the story of Ted Mosby, who tells his children the long and winding story of how he met their mother, with plenty of jokes and laughs along the way.

