Five interesting facts about Angelina Jolie: she speaks several languages and has unusual tattoos

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood icon known for her talent, beauty, and philanthropy, has captivated audiences around the world. UAportal has prepared an article about five unexpected and intriguing facts about Angelina Jolie.

Multilingualism and international origin

Angelina spent her early childhood in different countries, including England, where she attended drama school, and then France, where she studied French. Her experience of growing up in different parts of the world has contributed to her being fluent in several languages, including French, German and Spanish, which adds a unique dimension to her global appeal.

Humanitarian work and activism

Jolie actively cooperates with the United Nations and is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). In 2012, she was promoted to the position of Special Envoy, which increased her influence and impact in advocating for refugee rights and promoting international humanitarian efforts.

Director's debut and critical acclaim

In addition to acting, Jolie has taken up directing, making her debut film In the "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in 2011. The intense and thought-provoking drama, set in the wake of the Bosnian War, received critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of the conflict. Angelina's directorial skills have impressed audiences and critics alike, strengthening her position as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.

Love for tattoos and their meaning

Angelina is known for her huge collection of tattoos. Each tattoo has a special meaning and tells a unique story. For example, she has a Buddhist Pali incantation tattooed on her shoulder blade, symbolizing protection and blessings for her adopted son Maddox. In addition, Angelina has geographical coordinates tattooed on her arm, symbolizing the birthplaces of her children. Her love of tattoos is a testament to her appreciation of art and her desire to express herself through meaningful symbols.

Recognition and honors

She has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actress for the movie "A Life Interrupted". Her humanitarian efforts have also been recognized, with her receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which recognizes film industry figures for their exceptional philanthropic endeavors.

