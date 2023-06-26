Five interesting facts about Robert Pattinson: he collects chairs and loves animals

When it comes to famous and influential figures in the entertainment industry, Robert Pattinson is a name that stands out among others. UAportal has prepared an article that examines little-known aspects of this Hollywood icon's life.

From music to movies

Before becoming a famous actor, Robert Pattinson was fond of music. In addition to acting, he is also a talented musician. At a young age, Pattinson learned to play the guitar and piano and even composed his own music. Before that, he wrote songs for the soundtracks of some of his films, demonstrating his versatility not only on the silver screen.

Read also: Three Oscars, innovations, and social issues: What importance Tom Cruise has given to cinema

Video of the day

The desire for education

While many aspiring actors put their education on hold to pursue their dreams, Robert Pattinson took a different path. Despite his early success in the entertainment industry, he realized the value of education and continued to prioritize his studies. Pattinson attended the Harrodian School in London and then went on to the prestigious University of London to earn a degree in film and television.

A multilingual talent

You wouldn't expect a Hollywood star to be fluent in multiple languages, but Robert Pattinson breaks that stereotype. Along with his native English, he is fluent in French and demonstrates his language skills in interviews and movies. This linguistic talent adds another layer of depth to his performances and emphasizes his dedication to his craft.

Read also: How Leonardo DiCaprio changed the movie industry

Love for animals

In addition to his on-screen persona, Robert Pattinson is known for his compassion for animals. He is an ardent supporter of animal rights and is actively involved in campaigns and initiatives aimed at raising awareness. Pattinson has expressed his love for animals in various interviews, emphasizing the importance of treating all living beings with kindness and respect.

Unconventional hobbies

In addition to his acting and musical talents, Robert Pattinson has several unconventional hobbies that may surprise his fans. One of his interests is collecting antique furniture, especially antique chairs. He has a keen eye for unique designs, and he enjoys searching for hidden gems in antique stores. In addition, Pattinson is an avid reader and is fond of literature, often immersing himself in classic novels in his free time.

Earlier, UAportal prepared an article about the rise of Robert John Downey Jr. in show business.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!