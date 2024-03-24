Fluffy vandals: top 10 dog breeds that love to chew everything

With over 220 different breeds of dogs, there is always a perfect choice for everyone. It is important not only to evaluate the appearance of a four-legged friend, but also to take into account the behavioral characteristics of the breed.

According to Scotsman, some breeds can exhibit destructive habits, such as chewing on various objects in the house out of boredom - it can be everything from socks to furniture. This problem can be solved with proper training and training, but it takes time and patience, and can also result in significant material costs during the process.

Therefore, it is necessary to know which dog breeds tend to chew on their owners' belongings. Here's a list of the ten breeds that are most likely to experience this behavior:

Labrador Retriever - this breed is very popular, but their owners often face destructive dog habits that can lead to the loss of their favorite shoes. Chihuahuas - Despite their small size, Chihuahuas can cause significant damage if they get bored, destroying carpets, clothes, and furniture. Rottweilers - although these dogs are usually obedient, they also have a chewing habit, and this can be a problem, especially when they are stressed or bored. Beagles - representatives of this breed can be a source of destruction, chewing on everything in their path and even howling when left alone. Great Danes - they are especially active in chewing at a young age and can revert to this habit if left alone for a long time. Boxers - without enough exercise, boxers can redirect their energy to destroying your belongings. Dalmatians - Born to be active, these dogs can show their frustration over missed walks by ruining your belongings. Dachshunds - Dachshund owners are often surprised at how destructive their small dogs can be, even after vigorous exercise. Border Collie - considered one of the smartest dogs, but if they are not occupied with something, they can become a source of destruction in your home. Jack Russell Terrier - Always energetic, these dogs can see everything around them as potential toys, which can lead to unexpected destruction.

It is important to provide these breeds with enough activity and attention to minimize the risk of destructive behavior.

