Bringing bad luck: what the number 13 really means in Ukrainian culture

Superstitions have long played an important role in different cultures, shaping beliefs and influencing human behaviour. UAportal has prepared an article dedicated to intriguing superstitions about the number 13 and its cultural significance in Ukrainian society.

Origin

The superstition associated with the number 13 can be traced back to ancient times and is rooted in a combination of cultural, historical and religious beliefs. In Ukrainian folklore, the number 13 is often associated with misfortune, failure, and even death.

Some theories suggest that the negative connotation is related to the Last Supper, where Judas, Jesus' betrayer, was the 13th guest. This association with betrayal and tragedy has contributed to the superstition persisting over the centuries.

What does this superstition indicate?

In Ukrainian culture, superstitions associated with the number 13 indicate caution and anxiety. People try to avoid any actions or events associated with this number, fearing that it may lead to bad luck.

Meaning

The significance of the superstition of the number 13 lies in its ability to influence decision-making and shape the daily lives of Ukrainians. Many people, even those who do not consider themselves superstitious, may unconsciously make decisions to avoid the number 13.

