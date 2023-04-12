Prepare for Easter: puff pastry pie with turkey

We offer to prepare a puff pastry pie with turkey for the festive table. It will decorate your table, and it is extremely easy to prepare. Green beans, corn, and peas complement turkey perfectly.

Ingredients:

- Turkey, fillet - 300 g

– Puff pastry – 500 g

- Onion-leek - 1 pc.

- Frozen green peas - 100 g

- Eggs - 3 pcs.

- Cream - 100 ml

- Salt - to taste

- Ground black pepper - to taste

– Extra Virgin olive oil – 2 tbsp. l.

- Butter - 30 g

- Parmesan - 50 g

Method of cooking:

Mix butter and oil in a pan. Finely chop the leek and fry for a few minutes.

Cut the turkey into cubes and add to the onion, salt, and pepper. Fry for 5 minutes. Add the green peas and cook for another 3 minutes.

Beat eggs with a pinch of salt, and add cream. Grate Parmesan and mix with the egg-cream mixture.

Cool the turkey, and add to the egg-cream mixture. Mix and pour into a mold covered with a puff pastry base. Bake for 30 minutes at 200 degrees until golden.

