Prepare for Easter: puff pastry pie with turkey
We offer to prepare a puff pastry pie with turkey for the festive table. It will decorate your table, and it is extremely easy to prepare. Green beans, corn, and peas complement turkey perfectly.
Ingredients:
- Turkey, fillet - 300 g
– Puff pastry – 500 g
- Onion-leek - 1 pc.
- Frozen green peas - 100 g
- Eggs - 3 pcs.
- Cream - 100 ml
- Salt - to taste
- Ground black pepper - to taste
– Extra Virgin olive oil – 2 tbsp. l.
- Butter - 30 g
- Parmesan - 50 g
Method of cooking:
Mix butter and oil in a pan. Finely chop the leek and fry for a few minutes.
Read also: Recipes of interesting dishes for the Easter table.
Cut the turkey into cubes and add to the onion, salt, and pepper. Fry for 5 minutes. Add the green peas and cook for another 3 minutes.
Beat eggs with a pinch of salt, and add cream. Grate Parmesan and mix with the egg-cream mixture.
Cool the turkey, and add to the egg-cream mixture. Mix and pour into a mold covered with a puff pastry base. Bake for 30 minutes at 200 degrees until golden.
Pay attention to the pork roll recipe and learn how to make a sausage without a casing for Easter.
If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!