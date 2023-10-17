Benefits and risks of cat sterilization: what you need to know

Cat sterilization is a topic that is often discussed among pet owners. UAportal has prepared the advantages and disadvantages of cat sterilization, revealing its impact on the health, behavior, and reproductive abilities of cats.

Benefits of cat sterilization:

Preventing unwanted pregnancies

Cat sterilization is effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies, eliminating the possibility of unplanned offspring, and helping to control the size of the cat population.

Reducing the risk of certain health problems

Sterilizing cats reduces the risk of testicular cancer and prostate problems. For females, it reduces the likelihood of uterine infections, ovarian cancer, and mammary tumors.

Improved behavior

Neutered cats have behavior changes, less wandering and aggression, as well as no longer mark their territory. Neutering contributes to their overall calmness and minimizes the need to find mates.

Disadvantages of cat sterilization:

Surgical risks

Spaying cats, like any surgery, involves risks such as infections, adverse reactions to anesthesia, and postoperative complications, although these risks are relatively low.

Potential weight gain

Neutered cats may be more prone to weight gain due to a reduced metabolism. Adjusting the diet and providing regular exercise can help prevent obesity.

Loss of reproductive ability

Neutering deprives a cat of the ability to reproduce, which can be a disadvantage for those involved in breeding programs. However, for most pet owners, preventing unplanned litters is a desirable outcome.

