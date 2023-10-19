Advantages and disadvantages of teeth whitening: what you need to know

UAportal reveals basic information about the advantages and disadvantages of teeth whitening from both a cosmetic and oral health point of view.

Advantages of teeth whitening



Improved appearance

Teeth whitening improves the appearance of your teeth by removing stains and discoloration, making your smile whiter and brighter.

Increase your self-confidence

White teeth can boost self-confidence and improve interactions with others, making people more willing to show off their smiles.

A younger look

Teeth whitening helps to fight the natural effects of aging, providing a younger and more beautiful appearance.

Read also: How to whiten teeth at home: simple methods

Disadvantages of teeth whitening



Sensitivity of the teeth

Whitening can temporarily increase tooth sensitivity due to the bleaching agents used. This can cause discomfort, especially when drinking hot and cold drinks or eating.

Gum irritation

Some people may experience temporary gum irritation after the whitening procedure, characterized by mild redness, pain, or swelling.

Temporary results

It is important to note that the results of teeth whitening are temporary as they last for several months and require constant care to achieve a long-term effect.

As a reminder, modern dentistry can make a real Hollywood smile. We have gathered useful information about teeth whitening, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of this procedure.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!