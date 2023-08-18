Advantages and disadvantages of goat cheese: unique taste and pungent smell

There are a lot of delicious and unique cheeses on the market, and it's hard to choose just one. UAportal has collected tips to help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of goat cheese.

Benefits of goat cheese

Nutritional properties

Goat cheese is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus and vitamins A and B. These nutrients are important for maintaining healthy bones, teeth and muscles. In addition, this cheese is lower in calories and fat compared to other types of cheese, so it is the best option for those who care about their weight.

Easy digestibility

The fat molecules in goat's milk are smaller, so they are easier to digest compared to cow's milk. This makes it an ideal choice for people with lactose intolerance or sensitive digestive systems.

Video of the day

Unique taste and versatility

Goat cheese has a distinctive sharp, slightly sweet and earthy flavour that adds depth and complexity to various dishes. Goat cheese can be enjoyed on its own or sprinkled on salads, added to pizza or spread on bread and crackers. Its versatility makes it a favourite product among chefs and home cooks alike.

Disadvantages of goat cheese

Strong aroma

The strong taste and aroma of goat cheese may not be to everyone's taste. It may also seem inappropriate in some dishes.

Limited availability

Goat cheese is harder to find in some grocery stores or restaurants than, for example, cow's cheese.

Higher price

Compared to other types of cheese, goat cheese is more expensive due to its labour-intensive production process. If you have a limited budget, it is better to choose another type of dairy product.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to check milk quality in seconds.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!