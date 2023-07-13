Advantages and disadvantages of e-books: what you need to know before buying

E-books are becoming more and more popular every year, as they are a convenient and affordable way to immerse yourself in literature. UaPortal has looked through the advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages of e-books:

Accessibility

With a smartphone or tablet, you can fit an entire library in your pocket. E-books can be easily downloaded from online platforms, giving you instant access to a wide range of publications. This convenience is especially useful for those who travel frequently or prefer a minimalist approach to book collections.

Portability

Days of lugging around heavy backpacks or suitcases filled with paper books are long gone. With the help of gadgets, you can easily carry your entire collection with you, whether you're traveling to work or going on a long trip. From now on, you can enjoy your favorite books anywhere.

Video of the day

Customize your reading experience

You can improve your reading experience by customizing the font size, font styles and background color. This feature is especially useful for people with visual impairments or reading difficulties. In addition, e-books give you the ability to highlight text, create bookmarks and digitally annotate your reading. This will make it easier for you to find the information you need and organize your study materials.

Disadvantages of e-books:

Screen fatigue

Prolonged exposure to a screen can lead to eye strain and discomfort. Although some e-readers use e-ink technology that mimics the way it looks on paper, many people still find reading on a screen less enjoyable and engaging than physical books.

Limited sensory experience

The tactile sensations of turning pages, the smell of ink and paper and the visual aesthetics of covers: it all contribute to a positive overall reading experience. Avid book lovers will miss these important elements that create an incredibly intimate reading experience.

Dependence on technology

An unstable internet connection, device malfunctions, low battery or connection issues are technical issues that can interrupt the reading experience and cause negative emotions. In addition, there may be compatibility issues with different devices or reading programs. Therefore, they may not be available for some readers.

Earlier, UaPortal shared that it is better to choose a laptop or a computer.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!