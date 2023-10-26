Xiaomi's latest Redmi monitor: what you need to know about it

Xiaomi has recently introduced a new product of its Redmi brand in China - the Redmi Monitor A24. This budget monitor has impressive features.

Key Features

Redmi Monitor A24 features a 23.8-inch display with IPS matrix and Full HD (FHD) resolution. One of the attractions is the high refresh rate that can reach up to 100Hz, which provides a smooth image for various tasks.

With a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, this monitor promises bright and accurate colors. In addition, the panel has a brightness of 250 nits and supports 8-bit color reproduction. Connectivity is made easy with HDMI and DP 1.4 ports, as well as a tilt-adjustable stand for versatile positioning.

Affordability

What makes the Redmi Monitor A24 even more attractive is its price. For now, this monitor is available in China for just $70, and it offers a great price for its specs.

However, it is worth noting that there is no official information yet on whether this product will be released on the global market.

