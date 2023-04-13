Useful fast food: a simple recipe for carrot chips with spicy sauce

Food can be not only tasty, but also useful: UaPortal offers you to prepare delicious, and most importantly, healthy carrot chips. A great addition to them will be a sauce based on Greek yogurt.

For cooking you will need:

- Carrot - 3 pcs.

- Salt - 1 tsp.

– Smoked paprika – 1 tsp.

- Corn starch - 1 tbsp. l.

- Grated Parmesan - 50 g

- Olive oil - 3 tbsp. l.

For the sauce:

- Greek yogurt - 200 g

– Lemon juice – 20 ml

– Dried oregano – 1 tsp.

- Salt - 3 g

- Olive oil - 1 tbsp. l.

- Garlic - to taste

Method of cooking:

Peel a large carrot and cut it into thin slices. Mix with parmesan, salt, starch, and paprika. Add oil and mix.

Bake in an oven heated to 180 degrees for half an hour. Serve with a delicate sauce.

Sauce:

Mix Greek yogurt, lemon juice, oregano, and olive oil in a bowl, and add garlic and salt to taste. Stir.

