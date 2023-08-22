Useful life hacks that can be used in the kitchen: save your time, money and effort

One of the areas where people are often looking for practical solutions is the kitchen, where hostesses or hosts spend a significant amount of time cooking and doing household chores. Therefore, UAportal has compiled a list of practical life hacks that can be applied in the kitchen. This will help you save time, money, and effort in your daily kitchen chores.

Organise your food storage space

A well-organised cupboard can save you a lot of time and frustration when it comes to cooking. Start by categorising your ingredients and storing them in clear containers. This will not only make it easier to find the products you need, but also help you keep track of their quantities. Also, consider labelling your containers to avoid confusion.

Use time-saving appliances

Video of the day

Investing in time-saving appliances can significantly reduce your kitchen workload. Consider purchasing a slow cooker to help you prepare meals with minimal effort. The device allows you to set the cooking time and forget about it until the food is ready.

Read also: Five cheap and effective ways to unclog the sewer: one of them is best done at night

Plan and prepare your meals in advance

Take some time each week to plan your menu and make a shopping list. This way, you can avoid last-minute trips to the grocery store and ensure you have all the ingredients you need on hand. Also, consider preparing ingredients in advance, such as chopping vegetables or marinating meat. This will save time on busy weekdays and make cooking a breeze.

Make your kitchen more compact

Maximise the space in your cupboards by using stackable containers or adding shelves. Drawer dividers can help you organise your crockery and utensils neatly. By organising your kitchen space, you can create a clutter-free environment and make cooking easier.

Clean on the go

Cleaning up after a meal can be a daunting task, especially when there are a lot of dishes to wash. To make it easier, make it a habit to clean on the go. Wash dishes, kitchen utensils, and other items while you're waiting for the food to cook. This prevents a pile of dirty dishes from accumulating and makes cleaning up after cooking much faster and easier.

As a reminder, we've shown you how to easily remove a blockage from a clogged sink.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!