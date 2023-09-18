Why teeth turn yellow: tips to help eliminate this problem

UAportal has prepared an article with useful tips to help solve the common problem of yellowing teeth. By following these recommendations, you can maintain a bright and healthy smile for a long time.

Maintain good oral hygiene

One of the main reasons why teeth can turn yellow is poor oral hygiene. Neglecting to brush and floss regularly leads to plaque and tartar buildup on the enamel, which causes discoloration.

To prevent this, it is important to brush at least twice a day and floss daily. Regular dental checkups and professional cleanings are also important to maintain good oral hygiene and prevent yellowing of the teeth.

Limit consumption of foods and drinks that can stain teeth

Certain foods and beverages, such as coffee, tea, red wine, and dark berries, can change the color of your teeth over time. To prevent yellowing of the teeth, it is recommended to limit their consumption.

Rinsing your mouth with water after consuming such foods or drinks can help wash away residues and reduce the likelihood of discoloration. Using a straw while drinking can also minimize contact with your teeth.

Quit smoking

Smoking not only harms your overall health, but also negatively affects the appearance of your teeth. The nicotine and tar contained in cigarettes can leave yellowing and stains on your teeth.

Consume acidic foods and drinks in moderation

Acidic foods and beverages such as citrus fruits and soda can erode tooth enamel, making them more vulnerable to staining. Although these foods can be consumed in moderation, it is important to be aware of their impact on dental health. Using a straw when drinking acidic drinks can minimize contact with your teeth.

Consider your teeth whitening options

If your teeth are already yellowed and you need to find a solution to restore their whiteness, there are various teeth whitening options. Over-the-counter whitening toothpastes, strips, and gels can help remove superficial stains.

However, for more noticeable results, it is better to consult a dentist for professional teeth whitening. During such procedures, more effective whitening agents are used to lighten the color of the teeth.

