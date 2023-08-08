Why the Japanese love tricolour cats so much and how they attract success

With their unique tri-coloured coat, Calico cats have captured the hearts of many people and are often associated with good luck and fortune. These beloved animals have even inspired the famous statue of the Lucky Cat, also known as the Lucky Cat, Money Cat, or Maneki Neko, which can be found in numerous American and Japanese establishments.

While the different names may have different meanings, the truth is that all cat figurines symbolise good luck and prosperity. However, the intricate meanings behind the cute paw-waving figure are often unknown to most people.

A characteristic feature of the Calico is its bright coat, consisting of three colours. These animals can belong to any breed, and the rarity of the colour depends on how their genetics are combined.

The traditional colour of this cat includes white, black, and orange, although there are variations, such as muted ones with cream, light orange, and brown shades. Another variation, known as calibre, occurs when tabby stripes are mixed with the colour of the California Spangled cat, resulting in a beautiful tri-colour pattern.

In Japan, these little pets hold a special place in people's hearts. The Maneki Neko, or Happy Cat, was created because of the Japanese people's deep affection for these animals. Japanese sailors used to take Kaliko cats with them on their voyages, believing that they brought good luck, warded off evil spirits and ensured safe travel.

Although all statuettes of such cats may seem similar at first glance, there are subtle differences between them that change the meaning of the success they bring. The most traditional and auspicious colour for lucky cat figurines is chintz, representing overall success, prosperity and fortune.

One of the noticeable differences between the statuettes is the raised paw, which can be left, right or both. Each variation symbolises a different type of success. It is believed that a statue with a raised left paw invites people and customers to the home or business.

If the right paw is raised, it brings good luck and money. A statuette with both paws raised is considered particularly favourable for protecting a home or business.

