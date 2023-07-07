Why getting up on the right foot brings good luck and drives away evil spirits: interpretation of a sign

UAportal has prepared an article about the sign of getting up on the right foot. The sign of getting up on the right foot has a special place in Ukrainian folklore, religious traditions, fairy tales and legends.

Origin

The origin of the sign about getting up on the right foot is deeply rooted in Ukrainian cultural beliefs and customs. One possible explanation is the connection with religious customs. Ukraine has a strong religious heritage, with Orthodox Christianity being the dominant faith.

According to religious beliefs, the right side is considered sacred and associated with good, while the left side is often associated with evil. This belief has influenced various aspects of Ukrainian culture, including the superstition of getting up on the right foot.

Religious beliefs as superstition

The superstition of getting up on the right foot is reflected in religious rituals and practices. In Ukrainian Orthodox churches, it is customary for believers to enter and leave the church by stepping on their right foot first.

This action is believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits. In addition, during some religious ceremonies and rites of passage, such as baptisms and weddings, people are instructed to start their journey by stepping with their right foot forward. This symbolic gesture is believed to bless their journey and ensure a prosperous future.

Examples in fairy tales and legends

The superstition of getting up on the right foot is also reflected in the rich folklore and mythology of Ukraine. Folk tales and legends often depict characters who have magical powers or meet supernatural beings.

In many of these stories, the protagonist must take the first step with his or her right foot to activate their abilities or gain protection from evil forces. These tales are a reminder of the importance of superstition in Ukrainian culture and the role of stories as a means of passing on traditions and beliefs from one generation to the next.

