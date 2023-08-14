Why you shouldn't take pictures of sleeping people: you'll get in trouble

It's not uncommon to see adorable photos of sleeping babies or heartwarming images of a child sleeping peacefully next to their parents on social media. While these photos may evoke feelings of warmth and affection, it is important to consider the different views on the ethics of photographing people while they sleep.

From a religious perspective, it is believed that every human being has a soul. On the other hand, bioenergetics argue that there is an energetic protective field around the human body. When a person is awake, this protective aura extends for about one metre, but during sleep, it weakens significantly.

Ancestral beliefs suggest that when a person falls asleep, his or her soul leaves the body, going on an unknown journey. Accordingly, religious adherents argue that during sleep, a person is deprived of the protection of their guardian angels and can be vulnerable to evil spirits.

It is also believed that sorcerers and witches can easily cause harm through photographs, and taking pictures of people while they are sleeping makes this task even easier due to their weakened energy state. Children, in particular, have a weaker level of protection than adults.

In addition, in the 19th century, a kind of superstition emerged under the influence of dark and unconventional customs. At that time, rich people not only took pictures of the dead, but also made family portraits with their deceased loved ones.

Although this practice may seem blasphemous, its purpose was to preserve the memory of the dead. Even today, some people feel the need to capture the identity of a deceased family member.

These horrific associations with images of the dead have given rise to superstitions that warn against photographing people with their eyes closed while they sleep. A sleeping person captured in a blurry photo can often resemble a deceased person, potentially indicating illness or even impending death.

