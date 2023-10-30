Why you should not walk on a wet floor after cleaning: folk omens

Keeping our homes clean and pleasant is a priority for many people. To ensure a comfortable and positive living space, it is important to follow a few rules when it comes to cleaning. Although mopping floors is a common practice, it is important to understand the proper technique in order to achieve the desired results.

Daily video

Surprisingly, many people do not know how to properly clean a floor, which leads to potential problems. One of the most important aspects that often goes unnoticed is the importance of avoiding walking on a wet floor in the house after cleaning. In this article, we will delve into the reasons behind this prohibition for a better understanding.

When you or your loved ones walk on the wet floor right after cleaning, it can bring trouble and create unnecessary problems in the household. According to esoteric beliefs, a wet floor has the property of attracting negative energy, affecting the overall harmony in the family. This can manifest itself in various forms, such as frequent quarrels, problems and financial difficulties.

Read also: Five Ukrainian prejudices that foreigners will not understand

To ensure positive energy and attract good luck, it is advisable to never leave the wet floor unattended before leaving the house. In addition, for optimal results, it is recommended to clean the floor using the right technique. Experts recommend washing the floor only in the direction of the kitchen, as it is believed that this directs positive energy to the heart of the house.

Another important aspect is to avoid cleaning other people's floors. This can cause you to unconsciously bring negative experiences and conflicts into your own life. To avoid unnecessary hassle, it is advisable to focus on managing and maintaining your own living space.

In addition, it is traditional to mop the floor of the house after a funeral. This practice not only facilitates the healing process, but helps the deceased find their way in a peaceful life. It symbolizes a way of letting go, offering support to the soul of the deceased.

Recall, we wrote about what omens and prejudices are associated with the arrival of guests and why people wish health when other people sneeze.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !