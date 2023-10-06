UAportal has prepared the best alternatives to sunflower oil for those who are looking for healthier and more useful options to replace it. You can give it up at all, thus taking care of your own health.

Use olive oil

It's rich in monounsaturated fats, which are considered beneficial for the heart. Olive oil also has a pronounced flavor that enhances the taste of food.

Try avocado oil

It has a high smoke point, making it ideal for high-temperature cooking such as frying and grilling. Avocado oil is also rich in monounsaturated fats and contains beneficial nutrients such as vitamin E and antioxidants.

Consider coconut oil for baking

When looking for a substitute for sunflower oil in baking, coconut oil can be a great option. It adds a subtle tropical flavor to baked goods and provides a moist texture. Coconut oil is solid at room temperature, so be sure to melt it before using it in cooking.

