From stain removal to care: three unexpected life hacks with Coca-Cola

Diversify your daily routine with original life hacks with Coca-Cola. UAportal has prepared unconventional but effective ways to use this carbonated drink, from rust removal to hair care,

Remove rust from metal

Just soak the rusty object in a bowl of Coca-Cola for a few hours. Then use a sponge or cloth to gently scrub the rust away. Thanks to the acidic properties of Coca-Cola, the rust will break down and metal objects will look as good as new.

Also read: Use Coca-Cola to descale your kettle: the result will surprise you

Lighten the tone of dyed hair

If your hair color seems too dark or saturated after dyeing, rinse your hair with a mixture of Coca-Cola and water. This unconventional method can help lighten and balance the color. Be sure to rinse your hair thoroughly with water after using the Coca-Cola solution to prevent a sticky residue.

Clean household items

Coca-Cola can be a handy cleaner for household items, especially for stubborn stains. Whether it's grease stains or marker stains, simply pour a little bit of Coca-Cola on a cloth and gently rub the stained area.

The acid in the drink will help break down the stains, making them easier to remove. Be sure to rinse the area with water to remove any stickiness.

As a reminder, the blogger used Coca-Cola as a hair care product and said that this carbonated drink does not help to cleanse the hair and scalp, but it has a different effect.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!