Top tips for preserving and extending the life of your car

UAportal has prepared material to address typical problems encountered in car maintenance - from regular maintenance to effective cleaning methods.

Daily video

Regular maintenance

To keep your car in optimal condition for a long period of time, it is important to perform regular maintenance. This includes regular grease changes, tire changes, and brake inspections. By following the manufacturer's recommendations, you can address any potential problems before they become serious.

Keep your vehicle clean

Another important tip for maintaining the longevity of your car is to keep it clean both inside and out. Regular washing and waxing the exterior will protect the paint from oxidation and environmental damage. Cleaning the interior, including vacuuming and wiping down surfaces, can prevent dirt and debris from accumulating.

Read also: How to clean car mats quickly: easy ways to do it

Safe Driving

Driving habits can have a significant impact on the longevity of your car. Practicing safe driving habits, such as following the speed limit, avoiding sudden stops and starts, and minimizing driving on rough roads, can reduce stress on your car's components. Aggressive driving and excessive speeding can lead to increased wear and tear, as well as potential accidents.

Proper storage

When a vehicle is not being used for an extended period of time, it is important to store it properly to maintain its condition. Consider parking it in a covered area or using a cover to protect it from weather conditions. Also, living in a region with harsh winters, it is advisable to remove the battery and store it indoors.

Checking the fluid

Regular checking and topping up of fluids is crucial for the proper functioning and longevity of the vehicle. This includes engine oil, transmission fluid, coolant, brake fluid, and power steering fluid. Insufficient levels can lead to overheating, component failure, and overall vehicle damage.

Recall, we have already written about how to make an air flavorizer for the car with your own hands.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !