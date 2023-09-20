Are you in doubt about whether to buy a carpet for your home? UAportal shares its advantages and disadvantages that you should consider.

Advantages of carpets

Comfort

Carpeted flooring can provide a soft and cushioned surface for walking. This creates a feeling of coziness and warmth, especially during the cold season.

Reduced noise levels

Carpeting can help reduce the noise level in a room. Footsteps and echoes are minimized, providing a quieter and more peaceful atmosphere in the home.

Safety

Carpets have a non-slip surface, which reduces the risk of slips and falls, especially for children and the elderly. In addition, they have a shock-absorbing coating that provides support in case of accidental falls.

Disadvantages of carpets

Maintenance

To keep your carpets clean and safe for a long time, you need to take care of them regularly. Dust, dirt, and allergens accumulate on them over time, which requires more frequent vacuuming or professional cleaning.

Stains and stains

Carpets get dirty easily, so they are difficult to clean if any liquid is spilled on them. Certain substances, such as red wine or oil-based products, leave very stubborn stains.

Allergies

Carpets accumulate dust mites, pet dander and pollen over time, which can cause allergies and respiratory problems in people with hypersensitivity. Regular cleaning and maintenance are necessary to reduce the concentration of allergens.

