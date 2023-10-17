New iMac with M2 Pro chip to go on sale in October

Apple enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting update! The Japanese blog Mac Otakara recently shared intriguing information, hinting that Apple is preparing to unveil updated monoblocks by the end of October.

According to Mac Otakara, the next-generation 24-inch iMac is on the horizon, and it will feature the long-awaited M2 and M2 Pro chips. These new chips promise enhanced performance that will make your computing experience even smoother.

Plus, you can count on the convenience of Thunderbolt 4 ports for lightning-fast data transfer and connectivity. And with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, your iMac will always stay connected to other devices effortlessly.

Interestingly, keen observers have noticed that some custom iMac configurations have mysteriously disappeared from Apple's online store. Historically, this has been a sure sign that new devices are about to hit the market. It's a tempting clue that arouses the interest of Apple fans around the world.

However, it is worth noting that not everyone expected the M2 and M2 Pro chips to appear in this update. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, known for his insightful predictions about Apple, confidently predicted the transition to M3 chips.

It seems that Apple's plans may have taken an unexpected turn, leaving us all in suspense as to what the future holds.

While we wait for further details, there are rumors that Apple will not be holding a traditional presentation in October. They may decide to announce these exciting developments in press releases instead. This is a change in strategy that reflects the ever-changing landscape of tech announcements.

