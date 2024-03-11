Never add to the broth: what parts of chicken can be dangerous to your health

Chicken broth is a traditional first course that is loved by both children and adults. To make it not only tasty but also healthy, it's important to choose the right part of the chicken.

It turns out that some parts can make the dish harmful. TSN writes about this.

To make the broth incredibly flavorful and tasty, it must have a certain fat content. Traditionally, it is cooked for a long time and fresh herbs, such as parsley, are added.

To enhance the flavor of the broth, it is not necessary to use spice cubes, which often contain preservatives. It is better to add another type of meat, such as beef.

When choosing chicken meat for broth, you should avoid the tail, head, and lungs, as they may contain harmful substances and parasites that are not destroyed even after prolonged cooking.

Thighs, wings, and breast are the best choices.

Note that to achieve the rich flavor of chicken broth, you need to cook it for a long time. Quick cooking on high heat will not allow the dish to reveal its flavor.

Therefore, it is worth cooking the broth over low heat so that all the flavors of spices, herbs, chicken, and vegetables can be fully absorbed. Also, do not throw the meat into boiling water. Cooks advise putting it in cold water only.

