They won't crack: a life hack with matches for boiling eggs that will surprise you

There's not much time left until Easter, so it's time to stock up on useful life hacks that will make your life easier while preparing for the holiday. We want to share with you an interesting method of boiling eggs without cracking the shell.

By using ordinary matches, you can avoid damaging eggs during cooking. ProstoWay told you about this tricky technique.

Why put matches in the water for boiling eggs

Using matches when boiling eggs can be helpful in ensuring a perfect shell. They help to maintain the integrity of the shell, making the eggs not only more attractive to look at, but also easier to peel. In addition, matches can make the egg white softer and more tender.

How to use matches correctly when boiling eggs:

Prepare 5 to 10 matches for each egg in advance by separating the sulfur heads. Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with water until they are completely covered. Put the prepared matches in the pot with the eggs. Cook them until they reach the desired consistency. After boiling, cool the eggs under running cold water to make it easier to peel the shells.

Try this effective method and you will definitely appreciate its benefits.

