Springtime encourages many people to lose weight not only to look better but also for health reasons. Extra pounds can lead to a variety of diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and others.

Losing weight becomes more difficult without adequate protein intake, which is key to boosting metabolism and burning calories, Health Shots writes. Here are seven protein-rich foods to include in your daily diet:

1. Eggs contain proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Eating them in the morning can help increase metabolic activity and regulate appetite, which leads to a reduction in calorie intake. It is recommended to combine them with a large portion of vegetables.

2. Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics and is an ideal option for those who want to lose weight. It is lower in sugar and higher in protein than regular yogurt, helping to satisfy hunger and maintain healthy gut flora. It can be consumed on its own or added to smoothies and salads.

3. Cottage cheese is a low-fat, high-protein dairy product that can help you lose weight. It contains casein, a protein that digests slowly, providing a long-lasting feeling of satiety. The cottage cheese goes well with fruit for a nutritious snack or can be used as a creamy filling for baked potatoes or whole-grain crackers.

4. Quinoa is a natural grain that is gluten-free and at the same time a source of complete protein, as it contains all nine essential amino acids. Due to its high fiber content and low glycemic index, quinoa is a great option for those seeking to lose weight. It can be included in salad recipes, soups, or served as a hearty side dish.

5. Lentils are famous for their richness in protein, fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals. They are low in fat and calories, making them ideal for dieting. Lentils can be added to many dishes, including soups, stews, and salads.

6. Tofu is a product made from soybeans that is an excellent plant-based protein source suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Due to its low calorie and high protein content, tofu is easily adaptable to different flavors and can be grilled, stir-fried, sauteed, or battered, and added to soups or salads.

7. Salmon is a fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality protein, which contributes to heart health and weight control. The protein in salmon helps keep you feeling full and promotes muscle growth. Due to its low-calorie content, salmon is a great choice for your weight-loss diet.

