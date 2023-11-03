Is it possible to remove the wedding ring after marriage: the meaning of folk beliefs

The wedding ring has long been considered a symbol of married life. Wearing a wedding ring is a tradition that goes back to ancient times, and some sources claim that it dates back to ancient Greece and even ancient Egypt.

Originally, the ring served as a symbol of fidelity to the marriage union and was worn by each spouse. The placement of the wedding ring on the right or left ring finger depends on the couple's cultural or religious practices. In Slavic cultures, for example, tradition dictates wearing the wedding ring on the ring finger of the right hand. It is worth noting that wearing a wedding ring on the left hand symbolizes widowhood or divorce.

Over the centuries, many myths and omens have been formed around the ring. Peculiar beliefs suggest that wearing a wedding ring on the wrong finger can lead to adultery, and single people who touch the wedding rings of newlyweds can bring good luck to their own approaching wedding.

This begs the question: what happens if someone decides to remove their wedding ring? Throughout history, there has been a belief that removing a ring means the dissolution of a marriage. In the past, this belief often came true, as breaking the vows made before the altar resulted in social exclusion.

Ancient omens unanimously recommend against taking off your wedding ring. It is believed that this is not only fraught with marital union, but also threatens the harmony and well-being of children and other family members.

The wedding ring becomes an eternal symbol of marriage, and many believe that the longer it is worn, the stronger the marital bond becomes. According to ancient beliefs, people who remove this important piece of jewelry often undergo significant changes in their family life, leading to more arguments, conflicts and turmoil.

However, it is not necessary to wear the wedding ring continuously without any respite. If the ring fits comfortably, does not cause discomfort or irritation, there is no need to remove it even while sleeping. However, it is important to ensure that the ring sits properly to avoid the risk of losing it during physically demanding tasks or water activities.

Another superstition warns against letting others try on your wedding ring. This belief applies not only after the wedding but also before the ceremony. Hence, it is advisable to exercise caution when sharing this precious symbol of affection.

