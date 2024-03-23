Canadian scientists have analyzed the beneficial properties of sea buckthorn cultivated in the country. They found that these fruits have special properties.

Scientists from the Memorial University of Newfoundland have found that the localization of cultivation significantly affects the polyphenol profile of sea buckthorn berries. They found several compounds in the variant that grew in Newfoundland that demonstrate increased biological activity, eurekalert.org reports.

Studies show that sea buckthorn extracts can have a significant impact on health, especially in the fight against diabetes and obesity. In experiments under artificial conditions, these extracts have shown promising results.

Renan Danielski, who is one of the authors of the study, noted that if these results are confirmed in a living organism, sea buckthorn polyphenols can be used for therapeutic and pharmacological purposes. This will open up new opportunities for the prevention and treatment of not only diabetes and obesity but also other diseases.

