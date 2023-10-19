Micellar water or hydrophilic oil: what is the best way to cleanse your face?

Micellar water and hydrophilic oil are two popular skincare products that are commonly used to cleanse the skin. In this article, UAportal found out the differences between these two skin cleansers by exploring their effectiveness, texture, convenience, and more.

Makeup Remover

Micellar water is a gentle and effective makeup and impurities remover. It contains micelles, tiny plant oil molecules suspended in water that attract and hold dirt, grease and makeup without harsh friction. Hydrophilic oil is also effective at removing makeup and dirt, but it requires rinsing off with water.

Texture

Speaking of t a exture and how it feels on the skin, micellar water has a light and refreshing consistency which leaves the skin clean, soft and moisturized. In contrast, hydrophilic oil has a thicker and heavier texture and can leave a slightly oily residue on the skin.

Cleansing Effectiveness

When it comes to removing waterproof makeup, micellar water is very effective as it's micelles break down and remove even stubborn waterproof products. Hydrophilic oil, while a successful cleanser, may not be able to completely remove water-resistant makeup.

Ease of use

In terms of convenience and ease of use, micellar water is available in different formats, making it convenient to use. Hydrophilic oil usually comes in a bottle with a dispenser from where you have to pour it.

