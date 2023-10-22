Maximising your time: the best tips for an effective time management

Effective time management is crucial for personal and professional success. UAportal will tell you about the most common time management problems people face.

Prioritize

Prioritize your tasks: identify and prioritize your tasks based on their importance and urgency. This will help you focus on the most important tasks and ensure that deadlines are met.

Achievable goals

Set realistic goals: it is important to set goals that can be achieved within a certain time frame. Break large tasks into smaller ones, manageable steps and assign specific deadlines for each step. This will help you stay motivated and effectively track your progress.

Procrastination

Avoid procrastination: overcome the habit of putting things off by breaking tasks into smaller chunks and tackling them one by one. It will help you avoid feeling overwhelmed and increase your productivity.

Unnecessary tasks

Eliminate time wasters: identify activities that take up a significant portion of your time without contributing to your productivity. It could be overusing social media, engaging in non-work-related conversations, or being disorganized. Make a conscious effort to eliminate or minimize these time wasters.

