The best series about alien invasion: the plot will surprise you

While scientists are trying to establish contact with extraterrestrial life, directors are bringing the most interesting stories to life. UAportal has prepared the most popular series about alien invasion that have conquered viewers around the world.

"Invasion"

IMDB rating: 8.5

Genre: Alien invasion, sci-fi, drama

Country: USA

Duration: 2 seasons

Production: Stellar Studios

Events unfold when a mysterious extraterrestrial force arrives on Earth, after which unexplained events begin to occur. Will people be able to overcome the mysterious creatures?

"The Power"

IMDB rating: 9.1

Genre: Science fiction, thriller, alien invasion

Country: United Kingdom

Duration: 1 season

Production: Enigma Entertainment

Under the pretext of a certain event, people have been selectively granted supernatural powers, which leads to their rejection by society. Among them are women who find themselves at the center of an alien invasion plot. The girls must unite to confront the extraterrestrial threat, while simultaneously discovering the true origin of their newly acquired gifts.

"Another Life"

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: Alien invasion, sci-fi, adventure, action

Country: USA

Duration: 2 seasons

Production: Galactic Studios

When a massive alien artifact crashes to Earth, a crew of intrepid astronauts embark on a dangerous mission to establish contact with extraterrestrial beings. "Another Life follows their grueling interstellar journey, full of cosmic dangers and personal and moral conflicts.

"Into the Night"

IMDB rating: 8.7

Genre: Alien invasion, horror, mystery

Country: USA

Duration: 1 season

Production: Darkside Productions

A team of scientists and explorers embarks on a dangerous journey aboard an ultra-modern spaceship known as the Night Moth. Their mission is to make contact with aliens. As they delve deeper into the cosmic void, eerie and deadly events unfold. Stuck in isolation, the crew must confront their fears and unravel the mysteries of the malevolent force that hides among them.

"Origin"

IMDB rating 9.0

Genre: Alien invasion, sci-fi, thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 1 season

Production: Interstellar Pictures

A group of strangers wake up on an abandoned spaceship far from Earth and struggle to survive and make sense of their situation. One of their passengers may not be what he seems. Tensions rise and trust fades. So the group must work together to confront both their own past and the deadly alien presence that threatens their existence.

