The best melodramas of the 2010s will make the viewer cry

Melodramas have always been a popular genre, and the 2010s were no exception. From heartbreaking romance to family drama, melodramas provided emotional journeys that left viewers moved and thoughtful.
Manbiki kazoku
IMDB rating: 8.0
Genre: Drama/Crime
Country: Japan; Length: 2h 1min; Year: 2018
Producer: Hirokazu Kore-eda
In 2018, the film won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards.
A family of petty criminals take in a girl they find on the street, but their unconventional family dynamic is threatened when their secret is revealed.
Incendies
IMDB rating: 8.3
Genre: Drama/Mystery
Country: Canada; Length: 2h 10min; Year: 2010
Producer: Denis Villeneuve
In 2011, the film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and won numerous awards in Canada and France.
The twins try to fulfil their mother's last wish by travelling to the Middle East and uncovering the truth about their family's past.
A Star Is Born
IMDB rating: 7.7
Genre: Drama/Romance
Country: USA; Duration: 2h 16min; Year: 2018
Producer: Bradley Cooper
In 2019, the film won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for many other awards.
A famous musician helps a young singer achieve her dream, but their relationship is hampered by fame and addiction.
Agasshi
IMDB rating: 8.1
Genre: Drama/Romance
Country: South Korea; Duration: 2h 25min; Year: 2016
Producer: Park Chan-wook
In 2016, the film won the BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for numerous other awards.
A con man hires a young woman to help him steal the fortune of a wealthy heiress, but the plan is complicated by their feelings for each other.
Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
IMDB rating: 8.3
Genre: Drama/Mystery
Country: Iran; Duration: 2h 3min; Year: 2011
Producer: Asghar Farhadi
In 2011, the film won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, as well as the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.
The couple decides to divorce, but their decision leads to a series of misunderstandings and conflicts that threaten their relationship and the well-being of family members.
