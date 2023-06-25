The best melodramas of the 2010s will make the viewer cry

Melodramas have always been a popular genre, and the 2010s were no exception. From heartbreaking romance to family drama, melodramas provided emotional journeys that left viewers moved and thoughtful.

Manbiki kazoku

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Drama/Crime

Country: Japan; Length: 2h 1min; Year: 2018

Producer: Hirokazu Kore-eda

In 2018, the film won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards.

A family of petty criminals take in a girl they find on the street, but their unconventional family dynamic is threatened when their secret is revealed.

Incendies

IMDB rating: 8.3

Genre: Drama/Mystery

Country: Canada; Length: 2h 10min; Year: 2010

Producer: Denis Villeneuve

In 2011, the film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and won numerous awards in Canada and France.

The twins try to fulfil their mother's last wish by travelling to the Middle East and uncovering the truth about their family's past.

A Star Is Born

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: Drama/Romance

Country: USA; Duration: 2h 16min; Year: 2018

Producer: Bradley Cooper

In 2019, the film won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for many other awards.

A famous musician helps a young singer achieve her dream, but their relationship is hampered by fame and addiction.

Agasshi

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Drama/Romance

Country: South Korea; Duration: 2h 25min; Year: 2016

Producer: Park Chan-wook

In 2016, the film won the BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for numerous other awards.

A con man hires a young woman to help him steal the fortune of a wealthy heiress, but the plan is complicated by their feelings for each other.

Jodaeiye Nader az Simin

IMDB rating: 8.3

Genre: Drama/Mystery

Country: Iran; Duration: 2h 3min; Year: 2011

Producer: Asghar Farhadi

In 2011, the film won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, as well as the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

The couple decides to divorce, but their decision leads to a series of misunderstandings and conflicts that threaten their relationship and the well-being of family members.

