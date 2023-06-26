UAportal has prepared a list of romance films of the early 2000s. They touched the hearts of viewers with their emotional and dramatic storylines.

A Walk to Remember



IMDB rating: 7.4/10

Genre: melodrama

Country: USA

Duration: 101 minutes

Year: 2002

Producer: Denise Di Novi

In 2003, the film won the Teen Choice Award in the Choice Movie categories: Drama and Movie Choice: Breakthrough Actress (Mandy Moore)

Video of the day

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, "A Way to Remember" is the story of high school student Landon Carter (Shane West) who falls in love with a shy and religious girl, Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore). Despite their different backgrounds and social status, they form a strong bond and help each other grow as individuals. However, their happiness is short-lived when Jamie reveals a heartbreaking secret.

The Notebook



IMDB rating: 7,8/10

Genre: melodrama

Country: USA

Duration: 123 minutes

Year: 2004

Producer: Lynn Harris

The film won the 2005 MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss (Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams)

Based on another novel by Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook" tells the story of Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), two young lovers from different social backgrounds who are forced to break up due to their families' disapproval. Years later, they reunite and discover that their love for each other has never faded, but they must overcome a series of obstacles to be together.

Read also: The evolution of horror films: how the genre has changed

PS. I love you

IMDB rating: 7.1/10

Genre: melodrama

Country: USA

Duration: 126 minutes

Year: 2007

Producer: Wendy Finerman

"P.S. I Love You" is a romantic and heartbreaking story about a young widow, Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank), who receives letters from her late husband (Gerard Butler) before he died. Each letter contains an assignment that helps Holly heal and move on with her life, but she also has to face the challenges of starting a new relationship.

The Time Traveler's Wife

IMDB rating: 7,1/10

Genre: melodrama

Country: USA

Duration: 107 minutes

Year: 2009

Producer: Nick Wexler

Based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, "The Time Traveler's Wife" tells the love story of Henry DeTumble (Eric Bana), a man with a genetic condition that causes him to travel uncontrollably through time, and Claire Abshire (Rachel McAdams), his wife who must cope with his unpredictable absence. Despite the difficulties, their love for each other remains strong and they continue to fight for their relationship.

Vow

IMDB rating: 6,8/10

Genre: melodrama

Country: USA

Duration: 104 minutes

Year: 2012

Producer: Gary Lucchesi

"The Vow" is a romantic drama about newlyweds Paige (Rachel McAdams) and Leo (Channing Tatum) who are involved in a car accident that leaves Paige with amnesia. Leo tries to help her remember their relationship and falls in love with her all over again, but her memory loss causes Paige to question their relationship and her identity. As they overcome the difficulties associated with her recovery, they must decide whether their love is strong enough to overcome the obstacles in their path.

Earlier, UAportal prepared a list of the five best comedy films released in the period from 2006 to 2010.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!