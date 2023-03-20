Best comedy films of the decade: humour for everyone

The last decade has seen the release of some of the most iconic comedy films. UAportal has prepared a list of five top-rated comedy films of 2010-2015.

Bridesmaids

IMDB rating 8.2

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes; Year: 2011

Producer: Judd Apatow

Bridesmaids is an American romantic comedy film starring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, about three bridesmaids who must overcome their differences to help their best friend get married.

The film was highly praised for its humorous take on the dynamics of female friendship and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

The Hangover Part II

IMDB rating 6.7

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Duration: 1h 42min; Year: 2011

Produced by Todd Phillips

The Hangover Part II is an American comedy sequel that continues the story of four friends who struggle to find their missing fiancé after his wild bachelor party in Las Vegas goes awry.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips, stars Bradley Cooper as Phil Wennek, Ed Helms as Stu Price, Zach Galifianakis as Alan Garner, Justin Bartha as Doug Billings and Ken Jeong as Mr Chow. The film received mixed reviews but became one of the highest-grossing R-rated comedies ever made at the time.

Ted

IMDB rating 7

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Running time: 1 hour 46 minutes; Year: 2012

Produced by Seth MacFarlane

Ted is an American comedy directed by Seth MacFarlane and starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, in which a teddy bear comes to life after his owner makes a wish on Christmas Eve when he was eight years old.

Despite being rated R for "strong" language and sexual content, the comedy managed to become one of the highest-grossing films in history. This happened thanks to its lighthearted humour combined with easily recognisable characters facing adult relationship problems or career difficulties. At the same time, an imaginary talking teddy bear lives with them, leading to appealing situations throughout the film.

21 Jump Street

IMDB rating 7.2

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Running time: 1 hour 49 minutes; Year of release: 2012

Produced by Neil Moritz

21 Jump Street is an American action comedy starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum about two young cops who go undercover at a local high school. They are supposed to investigate drug activity among teenagers, but they end up becoming part of it themselves!

This film received positive reviews from critics because it cleverly combines action scenes and humorous dialogue, making it one of the highest grossing successes at the time. It also broke away from the usual clichéd cop films, turning into something fresh and original, even though it used the same formula as every other similar film.

The World's End

IMDB Rating 7

Genre: Comedy

Country United Kingdom; Duration 1h 49min; Year of release 2013

Produced by Edgar Wright

The World's End is a British sci-fi comedy about a group of old friends who reunite in a pub. The friends get together for a pub crawl, trying to get into twelve pubs in sequential order before reaching the end of the night and discovering that the world has already changed.

The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright and stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and the film's lead actors: Simon Pegg Nick Frost Martin Freeman Paddy Considine Rosamund Pike Eddie Marsan Pierce Brosnan.

