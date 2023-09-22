Life hacks for housewives: how to easily clean old grease in the kitchen

Cleaning up old grease in the kitchen can be a daunting task. However, with the right tips and techniques, it can become much easier and more efficient. UAportal has prepared effective ways to clean old fat in the kitchen.

Try baking soda and vinegar

First, sprinkle baking soda on a greasy surface, such as a stove or countertop. Then pour vinegar over the baking soda and leave the mixture for a few minutes. It will begin to foam and break down the grease.

Afterward, wipe the surface with a sponge or cloth to remove the broken down grease. Rinse off any residue from the surface with a damp cloth and then wipe it dry.

Use dish soap and hot water

Fill a sink or basin with hot water and add plenty of dish soap. Immerse greasy items such as pots, pans, or other utensils in the soapy water and leave them for 15-30 minutes. The hot water and soap will help dissolve some of the grease.

After soaking, scrub the items with a sponge or brush to remove any remaining dirt. Rinse the dishes thoroughly with clean water and dry them.

Use citrus-based products

Citrus-based cleaners are also great for getting rid of stubborn grease in the kitchen. They contain natural solvents that effectively remove grease. Just spray the product on the greasy surface and leave it on for a few minutes.

Then use a sponge or cloth to remove the grease. Rinse the surface with water and wipe it thoroughly dry.

