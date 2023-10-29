Coffee or chicory: which drink to choose

When comparing chicory and coffee, it is worth considering their taste, versatility, and use. UAportal will tell you about the main differences between these drinks.

Taste

When comparing chicory and coffee, the first parameter to consider is their taste. Coffee is known for its distinct and robust flavor, which is often described as strong and bitter. Chicory, on the other hand, offers a more earthy and nutty flavor with a hint of natural sweetness. The choice between these two products depends on individual preferences.

Caffeine content

Coffee is well known for its high caffeine content, which provides a much-needed morning wake-up call and boosts energy. Chicory, on the other hand, is caffeine-free, making it a good alternative for people with caffeine sensitivity or those seeking to reduce their intake.

Benefits

Studies show that moderate coffee consumption can reduce the risk of certain diseases, such as Parkinson's disease or liver disease. Chicory also has some health benefits. It is a rich source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that promotes gut health and aids digestion. In addition, chicory has anti-inflammatory properties.

Availability

Coffee beans are widely consumed around the world, making them easily available. They can be found in specialty coffee shops, supermarkets, and even on online platforms. Chicory is not as common, but is still common in certain regions, especially in Europe and parts of India. Buying chicory may require more effort, depending on your location and the demand in your area.