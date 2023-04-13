Coffee and orange: how to remove the smell of cigarettes from the room

To smoke or not is an individual choice. But smokers often spoil the quality of life of their neighbors and roommates, leaving behind a cigarette stench that permanently eats into all surfaces. UaPortal will tell you what to do to remove the unpleasant smell.

Quick cleaning

If a smoker visited your house, but nobody smokes in your house, it will be enough to carry out an express cleaning that will eliminate the unpleasant smell.

Wet towels

Hang wet towels indoors - they absorb the smell of cigarettes well.

Draft

Airing the room is the fastest way to get rid of cigarette stench in the room.

Natural flavors

Cut a lemon or an orange and place them on plates in different rooms - they neutralize unpleasant odors. Also, you can use coffee - just spread the beans in different rooms.

Candles and oils

You can mask the unpleasant smell with the help of essential oils and scented candles.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon fights unpleasant odors well: put cinnamon sticks wrapped in foil in a preheated oven. In a few minutes, open the oven door and enjoy the effect.

Bay leaf

Light a few bay leaves and put them out so that they smolder. Go around all the premises. Ventilate the apartment.

Vinegar

Vinegar can help in the fight against an unpleasant smell: dilute it in water in proportions of 1:2. Wipe the surfaces with this solution. Ventilate the room.

Soda

Baking soda is a good odor absorber. It should be sprinkled on the floor for a day and then vacuumed.

spring cleaning

If you have time, you can do a general cleaning: you need to thoroughly wash all surfaces and air out all things. In addition, remove and wash curtains, and bedspreads, and clean upholstered furniture.

