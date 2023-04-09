Which zodiac signs are the happiest in the week of April 10-16

This week, April 10-16, according to astrologers, many signs will have a good time. Here is a horoscope update for the week that will indicate the lucky ones.

Scorpio

You may feel especially lucky this week as Mars moves through your sign. This will give you an additional charge of energy and ambition, which will help to achieve what you set out to do. With Mars in Scorpio, it's important to stay focused on your goals, but still, leave plenty of time for rest and relaxation.

Sagittarius

The position of Jupiter in the sign of Sagittarius brings many successes and opportunities. It allows you to indulge your sense of adventure and also provides many chances to learn something new. Making wise decisions now can pay dividends in the future when they arise again.

Aquarius

Uranus is currently transiting through their sign, bringing with it a whole host of changes, both good and bad. Due to the transit of Uranus, Aquarius is in for surprises, as well as unexpected turns. Be open-minded and ready to adapt if necessary to take advantage of all the good fortunes that come your way.

