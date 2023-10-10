What foods should not be heated in the microwave: tips for young housewives

Did you know that some foods cannot be heated in the microwave? UAportal will tell you more about this so that you don't spoil your food and suffer from it.

Eggs

You should avoid heating eggs in the microwave, as high temperatures cause steam to build up inside the shell, which can cause an explosion. It is better to cook eggs in other ways, such as boiling or frying.

Breast milk

Do not microwave breast milk as this can cause spots and uneven heating.

Microwaving can also destroy some of the beneficial properties of breast milk. Warm it in a bowl of warm water or use a bottle warmer instead.

Rice

Repeatedly reheating rice in the microwave can lead to bacterial growth. Rice contains spores of a bacterium called Bacillus cereus that survive the cooking process.

If left at room temperature, these spores can multiply and produce toxins that can cause food poisoning. It is safer to heat rice on the stove or in the oven.

Fruits

Fruits and berries with a high water content, such as grapes and cherries, can burst when heated. It is best to eat these foods fresh or use other cooking methods, such as baking or steaming.

Plastic containers

Avoid reheating foods in plastic containers or plastic wrap. Some plastics release harmful chemicals when exposed to high temperatures, which then remain in the food.

It is better to use glass or ceramic dishes instead.

