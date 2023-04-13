What diseases can makeup brushes contain and why they need to be cleaned regularly

How often do you wash your makeup brushes? In 2019, the Society for Applied Microbiology conducted a study that found that 93% of makeup sponges were not cleaned, 90% were contaminated with bacteria, and 64% were picked up from the floor and continued to be used without cleaning.

Make-up brushes and sponges, due to the remains of cosmetics, dirt, and dead skin, become an excellent environment for the reproduction of microorganisms: bacteria and fungi.

Thanks to the use of dirty brushes, pimples, and even serious skin diseases appear. That's why you need to clean your make-up products every week, even if you don't use them often.

How do you clean brushes?

Rinse the brushes under warm running water to remove any makeup residue. Rub lightly with your hand. Do not immerse the brush completely in water - the glue that connects the pile and the handle can get wet. Take a bowl of warm water and add shampoo to it. Dip the tip of the brush in soapy water. Avoid using soap, as it dries out the bristles of the brushes. Wash off the remaining shampoo under warm water. Blot the brushes with a dry paper towel.

