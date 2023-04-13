What diseases can makeup brushes contain and why they need to be cleaned regularly
How often do you wash your makeup brushes? In 2019, the Society for Applied Microbiology conducted a study that found that 93% of makeup sponges were not cleaned, 90% were contaminated with bacteria, and 64% were picked up from the floor and continued to be used without cleaning.
Make-up brushes and sponges, due to the remains of cosmetics, dirt, and dead skin, become an excellent environment for the reproduction of microorganisms: bacteria and fungi.
Thanks to the use of dirty brushes, pimples, and even serious skin diseases appear. That's why you need to clean your make-up products every week, even if you don't use them often.
Read also: What are the beneficial properties of laundry soap for the skin?
How do you clean brushes?
- Rinse the brushes under warm running water to remove any makeup residue. Rub lightly with your hand. Do not immerse the brush completely in water - the glue that connects the pile and the handle can get wet.
- Take a bowl of warm water and add shampoo to it. Dip the tip of the brush in soapy water. Avoid using soap, as it dries out the bristles of the brushes.
- Wash off the remaining shampoo under warm water.
- Blot the brushes with a dry paper towel.
We also advise you to read how to quickly dry nail polish
If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!