How to sharpen a knife without a sharpener or grindstone: 3 life hacks

UAportal has prepared three life hacks for sharpening a knife using items that can be easily found at home. We will tell you how to restore the sharpness of a knife and improve its cutting properties with the help of ordinary household items.

Ceramic mug

Turn the mug upside down and hold the knife at a 20-degree angle to the rough surface. Move the blade across the ceramic in a sweeping motion, maintaining a constant angle and pressure. You can check the sharpness by running your finger along the blade.

Sandpaper

Another effective method is to use sandpaper with a grit of 1000 to 2000. Fold the sandpaper with the rough side out and hold it firmly on a flat surface.

Position the knife blade at a 20-degree angle and move it across the sandpaper in a sweeping motion. The procedure should be repeated on each side of the blade, checking the sharpness as you go.

Leather belt

In extreme cases, you can use a leather strap. The strap is fastened around a sturdy object, and the knife should be held at an angle of 20 degrees to it.

It is recommended to slide the blade along the belt in a sweeping motion, maintaining a constant angle and pressure. It is worth repeating on each side of the blade, checking the sharpness to achieve the desired result.

