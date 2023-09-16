How to protect things from moths: three life hacks

UAportal has prepared three life hacks for storing things so that they are not damaged by moths. We will tell you how you can protect your belongings from pests.

Thorough cleanliness

Moths are attracted to dirt and stains, so removing any traces of food or spilled liquids will help scare them away. In addition, it is better to use airtight containers or vacuum bags for storing things.

Items should be stored in a cool, dry place. Moths thrive in humid environments, so a dry storage area will help to prevent them from spreading.

Natural remedies

Moths are repelled by certain smells, such as lavender, cedarwood and cloves. It is worth putting sachets of plants or cedar blocks in storage containers to prevent moths from entering.

Chemical agents

As an additional precaution, you can use mothballs or moth traps. These products release chemicals that repel moths and can help protect the items. However, you should be careful when using mothballs as they can be toxic if inhaled.

