How to protect your shoes from dirt and wear: simple tips

UAportal has prepared a list of practical tips that will help you save time and money while protecting your shoes from dirt and wear.

Tip 1

Invest in a waterproof spray or wax

A waterproofing spray or wax is one of the most effective ways to protect your shoes from dirt and water damage without sacrificing style and comfort. This product not only makes cleaning easier, but also helps to maintain breathability!

In addition, a waterproof spray or wax can last up to six months depending on how often you use it, making it cost-effective and convenient. You don't have to reapply it every few weeks like some other shoe protectors do!

Tip 2

Wear shoes that are easy to clean

When buying new shoes, try to choose materials that can be easily wiped with a damp cloth, such as leather or leatherette, rather than suede, which requires careful cleaning due to its delicate nature! This way, if dirt sticks to your shoes after a walk in wet weather, you just need to quickly wipe them off with a damp cloth.

Tip 3

Use a protective shoe cover

A shoe cover is an often overlooked but incredibly useful accessory for protecting your shoes from dirt and water. This element creates a barrier between the sole of the shoe and the ground, which prevents dirt from sticking! In addition, this type of protection also helps to extend the life of the shoe, as it reduces the friction between it and the surface you walk on, allowing it to stay in pristine condition for longer!

